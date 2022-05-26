Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Red River Bancshares from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

RRBI opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 32.19%. Research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,535,688. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Crowell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $48,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

