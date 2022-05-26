Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) shares rose 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 11 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.61) by $1.45. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 89.90% and a negative net margin of 380.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

