Zeno Research LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Twitter makes up about 1.4% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 19.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $839,260,000 after buying an additional 302,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.52. 22,899,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,666,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Twitter Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.