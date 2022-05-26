Zeno Research LLC Takes Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 227,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,000. TELUS makes up 5.2% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in TELUS by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TELUS by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 104.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

