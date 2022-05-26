Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.52-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,868. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $71.98 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

