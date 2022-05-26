ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.90 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZIMV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ZimVie in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIMV traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 137,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,499. ZimVie has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.85.

In other ZimVie news, insider Vafa Jamali purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

ZimVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.