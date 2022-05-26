Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53-4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $8.00 on Wednesday, hitting $102.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,858,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,885. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.96.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.