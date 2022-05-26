Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $96.5-98.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.45 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,562. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. Zuora has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,279.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $161,939.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,305.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044 over the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,892,000 after acquiring an additional 78,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 838,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 101,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

