Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.25.

ZRSEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Baader Bank raised Zur Rose Group to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 140 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC raised Zur Rose Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZRSEF remained flat at $$121.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.95. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.