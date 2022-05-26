Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Given New $40.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZYME. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Zymeworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.56.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $5.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $342.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 84.77% and a negative net margin of 858.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 233.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.