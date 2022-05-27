$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Switch reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at $165,682,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 2,818.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,640,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,564,000 after buying an additional 1,584,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after buying an additional 1,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Switch by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,542 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Switch by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,069 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.72. 2,163,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,768. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.21 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 525.13%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

