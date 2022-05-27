$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). Monro had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MNRO stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 29.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,580,000 after purchasing an additional 332,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,637,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Monro by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after acquiring an additional 286,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Monro by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Monro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,505,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

