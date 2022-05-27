$0.45 EPS Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Exponent posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.88. The stock had a trading volume of 146,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,977. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.29. Exponent has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Exponent by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Exponent by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Exponent by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Exponent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

