-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.47). Lordstown Motors posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RIDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.99. 317,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,004,821. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $392.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

