-$0.54 EPS Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) to report ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.61). Cardlytics posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. 457,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,642. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $134.91.

In related news, Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,299.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $603,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,480 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cardlytics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 172,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.