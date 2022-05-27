$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.83. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $78,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,603.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Kass bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,657.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,543,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 967,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 797,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.28. 49,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

