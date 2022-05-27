$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $649.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
