$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. GMS posted sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 164,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,513. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $515,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GMS by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GMS by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.