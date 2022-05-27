$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. UMB Financial posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after buying an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $179,610,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMBF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. The company had a trading volume of 434,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,623. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.12. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $112.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

