$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. ICU Medical posted earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,967 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,175 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after acquiring an additional 632,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,926. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.90. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $167.47 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

