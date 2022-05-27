$100.85 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will report $100.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.30 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $91.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $408.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.70 million to $415.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $451.39 million, with estimates ranging from $443.67 million to $465.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $561,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 42,384 shares of company stock worth $867,266 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 102,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,670. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

About Corcept Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.