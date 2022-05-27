100,000 Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA) Acquired by Whitefort Capital Management LP

Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I accounts for approximately 0.8% of Whitefort Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Whitefort Capital Management LP owned about 0.39% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 50,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAA remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

