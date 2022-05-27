1,049,088 Shares in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Purchased by Conversant Capital LLC

Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,049,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,039,000. INDUS Realty Trust accounts for 18.5% of Conversant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Conversant Capital LLC owned about 10.31% of INDUS Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 90,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,981.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.98 per share, with a total value of $427,129.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 104,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. 90 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,738. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $82.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $646.30 million, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.84.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

