10,750 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Acquired by Alpine Peaks Capital LP

Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Qualys comprises approximately 1.4% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Qualys by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,265,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,137 shares of company stock worth $7,578,863. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $5.58 on Thursday, reaching $130.96. The company had a trading volume of 428,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,299. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

