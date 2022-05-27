1,085,300 Shares in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,085,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCACU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RCACU remained flat at $$9.86 during trading on Thursday. 2,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

