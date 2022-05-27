10,925 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ally Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 608,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after buying an additional 149,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,775,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ALLY opened at $41.82 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
