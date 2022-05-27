10,925 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ally Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 608,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after buying an additional 149,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,775,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

ALLY opened at $41.82 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.