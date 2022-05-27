10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Price Up 7.8%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.21 and last traded at $51.03. Approximately 21,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,401,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 1.92.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after buying an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $239,081,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,530,000 after buying an additional 1,537,427 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after buying an additional 1,335,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

