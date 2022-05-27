$11.85 EPS Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $11.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $10.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $12.35. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $11.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $47.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $46.76 to $50.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $42.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.50 to $52.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.71.

In related news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,070 shares of company stock worth $2,229,681. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lithia Motors by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAD traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $303.68. 2,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,526. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.42 and a 200-day moving average of $302.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $272.20 and a 12-month high of $387.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.