$11.85 EPS Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $11.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $10.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $12.35. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $11.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $47.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $46.76 to $50.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $42.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.50 to $52.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.71.

In related news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,070 shares of company stock worth $2,229,681. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lithia Motors by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAD traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $303.68. 2,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,526. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.42 and a 200-day moving average of $302.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $272.20 and a 12-month high of $387.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

