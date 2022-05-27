$110,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) will announce $110,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $130,000.00. Celsion reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 5,110.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSN. HC Wainwright started coverage on Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Celsion in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,875. Celsion has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 7.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the second quarter worth $228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

