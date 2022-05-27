11,176 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,207,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,155,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,891,000 after purchasing an additional 345,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 848,206 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 37,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,016.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,276,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,020,734.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,038. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 163,196 shares of company stock worth $1,323,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

