1,231 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.84.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.98. The company had a trading volume of 109,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,345. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.22 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

