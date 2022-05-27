$13.93 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) will announce $13.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.95 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $13.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $58.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.17 million to $58.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $64.82 million, with estimates ranging from $64.43 million to $65.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:IRIX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. IRIDEX has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter worth $378,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 35.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

