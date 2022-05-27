1,422 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by William Allan LLC

William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of William Allan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after buying an additional 101,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $84.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,240.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,289. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,495.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,687.92. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,312.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

