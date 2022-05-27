150,000 Shares in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Purchased by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of Accretion Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,523,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENER stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

