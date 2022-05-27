15,431 Shares in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Telesat at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSAT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter worth about $35,509,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Telesat in the fourth quarter worth about $14,533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,384,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 4th quarter worth about $3,212,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000.
TSAT stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. Telesat Corp has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.00.
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
