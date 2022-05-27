$161.04 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will post $161.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.39 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $96.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $674.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.85 million to $725.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $862.50 million, with estimates ranging from $802.02 million to $922.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -39.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,591,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after buying an additional 2,701,192 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth about $57,530,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,946,000 after buying an additional 1,528,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,044,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,899,000 after buying an additional 877,056 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

