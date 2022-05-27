180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Buys $15,675.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $15,675.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TURN. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

