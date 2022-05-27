180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Buys $15,675.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $15,675.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TURN. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 180 Degree Capital (Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.