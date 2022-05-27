184,000 Shares in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU) Purchased by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 184,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,045,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,036,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000.

PBAXU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

