1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

DIBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

DIBS stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $204.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $6,801,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 825,434 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,550,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 514,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

