$2.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) will announce $2.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $9.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43,125 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 686,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 66,077 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 55.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,227,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 794,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 380,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.33. 15,550,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,931,941. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

