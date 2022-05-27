$2.59 EPS Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. PulteGroup posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $12.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

PulteGroup stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.98. 2,529,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,220. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 49.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after buying an additional 376,559 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 16.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,653,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

