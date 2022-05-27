200,000 Shares in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU) Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $5,500,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $4,890,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $3,006,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $1,503,000.

Shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.

