212,100 Shares in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 212,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKHU. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000.

Shares of BRKHU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,428. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

