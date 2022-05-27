212,549 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 212,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,367,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 60,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,506. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

