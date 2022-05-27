2,151 Shares in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.25, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLD. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.