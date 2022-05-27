21,621 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,621 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:F traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.48. 1,156,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,625,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.