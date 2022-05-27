$219.97 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) will post $219.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.90 million and the lowest is $198.04 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $207.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $984.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $993.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 92,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $108.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 423.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

