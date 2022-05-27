2,374 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after purchasing an additional 132,455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 28.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.

NYSE:IQV traded up $7.31 on Friday, hitting $215.04. 4,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.57 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.62. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

