23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at 2.89, but opened at 2.82. 23andMe shares last traded at 2.53, with a volume of 50,497 shares traded.

The company reported -0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.03. The business had revenue of 100.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 102.79 million. 23andMe’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in 23andMe by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe in the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in 23andMe in the third quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of 5.25.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

