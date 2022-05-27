26,374 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Bought by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services accounts for 1.2% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,267,000 after purchasing an additional 208,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,104,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,809,000 after acquiring an additional 137,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,370,000 after purchasing an additional 533,816 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 164,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZIM opened at $69.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 141.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

